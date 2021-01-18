Martial Arts at Basche’s is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sensei Steve Basche touts martial arts training as more than a workout. “You leave here feeling amazing. You release the endorphins. You feel confident because it’s martial arts – kicking and punching, defending yourself. You feel great, You can’t help but feel amazing.”

The 5th degree black belt also touts the character development and physical discipline available for anyone. “We teach the discipline, the self control, the focus, the indomitable spirit to never give up, which is something that’s very important nowadays.”

His current students range in age from six to 73, although he’s taught a woman who was 102. “If you train hard and you work hard, you never lose it.”

The pandemic forced him to offer some classes online through Zoom but with safety protocols, many students have returned.

He offers one-hour self-defense workshops, too.

Visit Bashe’s Martial Arts online or call (260) 226-1111.