‘Keeping’ up with Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo animals is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With over 100,000 followers on Facebook and the “likes” to match it, you may have seen a few of Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s animal pictures and videos. The people behind those pictures literally have to keep up with them, making them Positively Fort Wayne.

Mitch Overmyer is not a professional photographer, but he captures Instagram-worthy pictures and videos of animals as the aquatics keeper at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

“Zookeepers have always kind of taken photos. So we use a lot of photos and videos just for my own personal records,” explained Mitch.

The use of social media allows the keepers to now share those pictures with the public. Oftentimes, the videos and pictures might be something you’d never get to experience at the zoo. It also is fun for the keepers to share what they experience doing their jobs.















Pictures of animals from keepers Mitch, Caitlin, Bethany, Cory, Emily, Paige, and Sarah

“We had a viral alligator video a few years ago where we gave one of our alligators some enrichment, a watermelon. So that video went viral. It was really cool seeing all these people share it, and comment on it. Learning about her name, and about our zoo and sharing our mission,” said Mitch.

For the entire zoo team, the social media posts make their job a little easier to further its mission: “Connecting kids and animals, strengthening families and inspiring people to care.”

“They’re able to get those close-up images of, those images that they’re showing a lot of expressions because the animals have such a great relationship with them. And they trust them so much… Having those animal pictures, I mean that’s what it’s all about. Right? Connecting guests with animals,” said Lauren Mills, social media coordinator for the zoo.

WANE 15 had to ask, and yes, there is an animal that is more photogenic than others. Mitch said the otters are food motivated and like to be by the glass, making them easier to photograph.

The zoo has 60 keepers. And it sometimes has opportunities for you to learn and interact with them. Click here to learn more about Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.