John McGauley’s drone photography is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The world’s largest display of John McGauley photos, for future collectors, is inside the office of Allen County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) on the fourth floor of the Rousseau Centre.

None of those photos was taken from a drone.

With a daytime job as the court executive for Allen Superior Court, McGauley takes a lot of pictures to show and advance court-related things, like web sites and social media. But his hobby? “I would describe myself as a shameless proponent for Fort Wayne, Indiana,” he says.

He’s had a 35 millimeter camera for decades, which helped with his Muncie newspaper job after college. “I did a lot of my own photography back then (for work), but in later years just started doing it for fun.”

It became more fun in 2012 when he bought his first drone. “You had a GoPro strapped to the bottom of it and couldn’t really see what you’re doing.”

He’s now on his fourth. Two crashed from mechanical failure. “I’ve never paid more than $1,000 for one. The thing I’m always chasing is the camera. There are bigger and badder drones than the one I have, but the camera is what counts for me because that’s what I’m trying to do – just capture something beautiful.

“I’ve had the privilege of working in local government and I get to cheerlead a lot for Fort Wayne and Allen County. What’s driven me to do it over the years is a desire for people to see things from a perspective they don’t get to see every day.

“I mean this this place is beautiful.”

You can see more of his photos on his website, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

His drone footage was also used in this video to inform jurors of the steps being taken to keep them safe during the pandemic.