The joy of a special Christmas gift is still fresh for Jane Hambrock. Her laughter and joy can be heard and felt inside the Saint Anne Retirement Communities building where she’s been a resident for about three years.

The 76-year-old has been a lover of horses from the moment she saw her first one when she was just three years old. Due to a number of health issues, including the amputation of her right leg, Jane hasn’t been able to ride horses in her later years.

Saint Anne Communities Social Worker Haley Henline had a conversation with Jane where she mentioned her one wish was to get back on a horse again before she died.

Haley knew she had to do something, but making something like that happen wouldn’t be easy. Haley scoured the internet and made a lot of phone calls to see what could be done. She eventually connected with the people and Camp Red Cedar which was perfectly equipped with the staff, equipment, and expertise to make Jane’s dream a reality.

Haley Henline and Jane Hambrock at Saint Anne Communities.

A special “Wish Comes True” grant from the Senior Housing Crime Prevention Foundation, courtesy of Lake City Bank helped set things in motion and make it possible.

Jane is beloved by staff and residents at Saint Anne Communities for her positive attitude and the joy she spreads. They got together to plan a very special, early Christmas surprise.

They gave her a wrapped Christmas gift that contained a cowboy hat, some horse-themed t-shirts, and a special certificate for a horseback riding experience at Camp Red Cedar.

As Jane read the flyer detailing the experience, she was overcome with joy. “I was so grateful,” she said. “I should have known god would bless me again because he’s always blessed me with horses.”

With a lot of work and coordination, Henline helped pull all the right people together to make it happen on December 12th. As Jane was helped back into the saddle of a horse named Ice, she couldn’t contain her joy. “I was in heaven. Pure heaven.”

As she rode Ice, she says the memories came flooding back. “You never forget. I never could of dreamed that it would be that great.”

Jane Hambrock is back in the saddle again at Camp Red Cedar.

Henline and all who helped pull it off were equally overjoyed. “My heart is full,” Henline said. “My residents are like my family, so to see Jane so happy just makes me so happy.”

Jeanne Kensill, an Activity Assistant at Saint Anne Communities helped bring Jane to Camp Red Cedar. “Her spirit is just beautiful. The most positive thing about Jane is her ability to laugh and enjoy life. She embraces everything despite the many challenges she’s faced.”

Michael Kuhn, Development Director at Camp Red Cedar says the organization was thrilled to be able to make it happen. “To be able to make this dream come true for her is a blessing to us. We are thankful to be a part of it. Our horses are trained to work with people of all abilities. We’re just happy to be able to use them in this way to impact people in our community.”

Not a day has gone by since the experience where Jane Hambrock hasn’t smiled about that day and relived the experience. “It was the greatest Christmas present ever,” she says. I’m so thankful for Haley. I love her.”

Jane Hambrock with a framed picture to help remember the experience.

Jane also had a message for everyone who played a part in making her wish come true. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It was awesome. It was just wonderful!”

It’s easy to see why Jane’s Joy is Positively Fort Wayne!