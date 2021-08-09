Intern lands ‘dream job’ with the TinCaps and is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you take in a TinCaps game at Parkview Field, chances are you’ll find Brenda Feasby spreading positivity all over the ballpark. The Payne, Ohio native who lives so close she rides a skateboard to work each day, says she can’t wait to get to the field.

“Every day is a new day, and I just love sharing the joy this place brings with others.”

It’s a role that comes naturally to the just-turned 25 year old whose motto is “I’m just happy to be here!” But Mike Limmer, the TinCaps Vice-President of Marketing and Promotions says don’t mistake the motto with a naive kind of positivity, or someone who’s always happy regardless of the situation.

“Brenda is purposely positive. She’s always looking for ways to make a positive impact for her co-workers and the fans.”

Brenda Feasby rides her skateboard to work.

Connecting with others is something Brenda has been doing since she was a child. She says growing up in a small town with a bunch of friends made it easy for her.

“I took advantage of every opportunity to meet people.”

In a world where negativity is dished out too easily, Brenda chooses to take the flip-side approach. “I like to revert it with joy and happiness. If I can make someone else’s day, I’ll take the time to do that 100-percent.”

Brenda worked two years in the Orchard Store, the team’s gift shop, before landing a marketing internship with the club in 2019. As her internship was nearing an end, management took notice of the positive effect she had on her co-workers. The only problem was there was no position available at the time.

The organization took a step back and noted the core strength of the TinCaps is putting the fan first and making sure they feel like they are the priority. You can’t have happy fans without keeping the people working the games happy. Limmer says he realized that’s exactly what Brenda does.

“She knows everybody that works here. You can see it when you’re walking around the ballpark as she engages with people.”

The organization decided to “double down” on its commitment to fans and created a new position just for Brenda. Her new title is Community & Fan Engagement Manager. Brenda was shocked when the offer was made.

“I was hoping for nothing more in the world than to be able to stay here and be a part of this. To finally hear those words and have the paper in front of me was a dream come true.”

Brenda’s connection with her co-workers is a major reason a position was created just for her.

A major part of what Brenda does involves engagement with the fans. You’ll see her bouncing all over Parkview Field with her trademark calf-length socks and a smile on her face. But the core of what she does is the connection she has with the 350-400 part-time workers who annually make the Parkview Field experience among the best in Minor League Baseball.

“I interact with the part-time staff here to make them feel valued because we couldn’t do what we do without them. Everyone from the cleaning crew to the ticket office to the team store and everyone in between. They all play their part in order for us to have what we have here.”

Limmer couldn’t agree more, “The better we feel like our co-workers are being taken care of and are valued and appreciated, which they absolutely are, plays a vital role making Parkview Field one of the number one rated ballpark experiences in the country.”

Brenda interacts with a family before a recent TinCaps game.

It’s no surprise the first call Brenda made after she got the job offer was to her mom, Kathy.

“She has been there through everything in my life. Every obstacle that has come up, she has been sunshine and happiness, just like me.”

Brenda gets emotional when talking about the positive influence her mom and her sister Sarah have had on her life.

“My sister is two years older than me, and I wanted nothing more than to grow up like her and be a positive impact. My mom did a lot raising us to be kinder than necessary all the time. Be open with people. Be friendly. Help out when you can, because at the end of the day you want to make this world an easier place for others.”

With a huge smile on her face, Brenda says proudly, “I couldn’t do what I do without her. I lucked out in the mom department.”

I think it’s safe to say mom lucked out in the daughter department as well. That’s why Brenda Feasby is POSITIVELY FORT WAYNE!