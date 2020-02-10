‘Hearing The Call’ is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The volunteers call them “hearing smiles” – the moment when a person begins to hear or hear again.

“It cannot be described. It has to be experienced in person, it just has to.” says volunteer Ryan Scott Warren.

Hearing The Call is an international mission trip supported by HearCare Audiology of Fort Wayne.

The 22 volunteers have spent the last week in Petén, Guatemala, where they tested 376 school kids, 47 babies, and treated more than 240 patients in a makeshift clinic.

That resulted in 138 people fitted with hearing aids.

Hearing the Call is always looking for additional volunteers or donations, including gently used hearing aids, which can be dropped off at HearCare Audiology, 5933 E State Blvd.

Many of the volunteers leave for South Africa this Thursday.