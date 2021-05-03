goodMRKT at Jefferson Pointe is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 30 purpose-driven brands can now be found in one place with the hope that people who want their shopping dollars to make a difference will discover new favorites.

goodMRKT is the new concept store in Jefferson Pointe. The small brands were curated by Vera Bradley for the quality of their products and their passion to give back.

Fort Wayne residents might already be familiar with MudLOVE or Utopian Coffee as purpose driven brands. goodMRKT includes both, along with clothing, petware, bath products, jewelry, kids and baby items, gifts and accessories. Each brand is committed to a specific cause – from employment for the vulnerable to cleaner oceans to feeding the hungry.

The brands stretch from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon. Many of the owners are able to learn from each other. Vera Bradley offers guidance and connections to help these small business owners. If the concept takes off in Fort Wayne, it might pop up in malls across the county.

Need eyewear? Check out the CEV Collection by Jaylon Smith of Dallas Cowboys/Notre Dame/Bishop Luers fame. Jamal Robinson, a CEV partner, is a Fort Wayne native who now lives in Washington, D.C., explains, “CEV is the acronym from ‘Clear Eye View’ which became Jaylon’s mantra in high school.”

“The CEV Collection has a purpose to aspire hope. Our brand is built on the core message of having a Focused Vision. We believe our product, brand story and message is an example of that. Additionally, for every pair of glasses sold at goodMRKT, we’re donating 10% to Unity Performing Arts Foundation and the Voices of Unity Youth Choir. We believe their mission to “Impact our community by transforming young lives into high-character leaders through the platform of the arts” aligns with our purpose to aspire hope and live life with a Focused Vision.”

goodMRKT is in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, Center Court – Suite #I3 and open Monday – Saturday: 9 am – 7 pm and Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm.