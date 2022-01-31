Girl Scout sells cookies to all 50 states, several countries and is Positively Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Girl Scout cookie season is underway. This year a local scout, 7-year-old Lucy Munger, set a goal to sell cookies to people in 25 states. She did that and more in just a week’s time thanks to the positive power of social media.

22 states completed

36 states completed

“I thought I could find someone in 25 states to buy cookies, so once I put it out on social media it was crazy because someone shared it, somebody else shared it, and then people were bugging people they knew from Hawaii, Alaska, ‘hey buy cookies from this girl!’” said Lucy’s mom, Amanda Munger.

Lucy kept track of her sales by coloring a map of the United States. Almost immediately 22 states were colored in. Days later, 36 states were complete.

After just one week, Lucy had sold cookies to all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

“Of those 4 countries I personally only knew one person, the rest were people that knew somebody else that knew somebody else, so it was just that chain reaction,” said Amanda.

Lucy was excited to find out she’d reached more than her original goal.

All 50 states completed, plus 4 countries and DC

“When she woke up the morning of, because a lot of this was happening overnight – different states, different time zones – and I was like ‘hey Lucy you sold to all 50 states’ and she was like ‘oh my gosh that’s exciting,'” said Amanda. “I don’t know how well she comprehended it, but the whole map was filled in and that was the completion.”

With a big grin on her face, Lucy said her favorite part of cookie season is the prizes she gets for all the cookies she sells.

Amanda Munger says being part of the Girl Scouts organization is a well-rounded experience for her daughter who’s learning skills like leadership, confidence, organization, and through the internet-driven cookie sales, safety.

“We remind her about safety on social media and how quickly things can be shared. Obviously she’s really young right now, but it’s a little trinket we have in the future that when she’s older we can be like ‘remember when you sold to all those states, that’s how quickly things can be shared, so you have to be really careful on the internet,’” said Amanda.

Lucy’s completed map

Amanda is also teaching Lucy good business practices by having her write a personalized thank you card to every single person who bought a box of cookies.

So far Lucy has sold more than 800 boxes of her 1,500 box goal. Cookie sales end March 14th.

To support Lucy’s cookie sales, click HERE.