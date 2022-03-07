For the past three years, Halsey Blocher has written a column for SMA News Today called ‘From Where I Sit.’

The column offers glimpses into everyday day life of someone living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

In her very first column Halsey wrote: I would love to tell you about what life looks like from where I stand. There’s just one problem with that. I can’t stand. I am, however, quite good at sitting. So I hope you’ll pull up a chair and join me while I share my perspective from where I sit.

In part two of a special three part Positively Fort Wayne series, Pat Hoffmann goes in depth with Halsey about the motivation for the column and how she challenges readers to look at life through a wider lens.

To see all of Halsey’s Columns ‘From Where I Sit’, follow the safe link.