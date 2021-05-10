Free motherhood mini photo sessions are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Smiles were easy to find on the Sunday before Mother’s Day at Shoaff Park.

Abigail Edmons was snapping photos of 75 moms and their children, some fully grown. The weather and the kids were mostly perfect and each session lasted only three minutes, too quick for things to go bad.

Sisters-in-law Heather Graham and Jerra House booked their sessions back to back. “Maybe 10 or 15 minutes of waiting. It’s very quick and efficient,” House said. They hope to give prints to their own mothers.

Two years ago, Edmons was looking for a way to bless moms. She posted on her photography Facebook page she would shoot the Motherhood mini photo sessions and then just waited. She managed to get all the moms in and knew she wanted to do it again. She paused during the pandemic and added sign-up times this year to control the workflow.

“The tension was limiting limiting it to 75 moms,” explained Edmons. “We originally had like 150 moms sign up for the information, so I knew there’s gonna be a lot more interests than available spots. I hope in the future, we’re able to open it up and have more spots available, but that was the hardest part for me is not being able to serve everybody.”

Learn more at abigailedmons.com.