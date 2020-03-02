Fort Wayne in Lego Bricks is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – At the moment, the Fort Wayne city skyline in Ted Shideler’s head – and on his computer – doesn’t exist.

Shideler has created seven iconic Fort Wayne buildings on BrickLink software.

“The small one that I did could easily be built,” Shideler explains. “It’d be about $50 for the parts.

The small one is 535 pieces. The larger skyline he estimated to be closer to 11,000 pieces – but a quick recount pushed the total over 13,000.

“The parts list indicates that if all the pieces were available in the right color, it would be about $1,200,” he adds.

That’s expensive for anyone, especially a student.

Shideler estimates he would need 15 hours to assemble the 11,000 pieces after roughly 30 hours of computer design.

The seven buildings would stand nearly two feet high, two feet wide and five feet long.

Once assembled, Shideler would use decals for some of the lettering and smaller details – like the bread crust on the spinning Perfection Bakery sign.

“I designed a Lego wreath that would go on the I&M Power Center. The Santa (on the PNC Bank Building) wouldn’t be able to be done in Legos. It’s too complicated. I’ve spent too many hours trying. But yes, it can be done with a decal, which would be very cool.”

If you have feedback or want to help in his construction funding, he’s available at tedshideler@gmail.com.