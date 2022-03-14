In the conclusion of a special three part Positively Fort Wayne series, Pat Hoffmann looks back at Halsey Blocher’s time as the local Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon. Former WANE15 anchor, and telethon host, Heather Herron says it was easy to see Halsey’s enthusiasm for life was contagious. “Even at a young age, it was obvious that Halsey was someone special. She just has this way about her that draws you in and you can’t help but love her.”

Now 24 years old, Halsey continues to shine and make a difference. Hired as a columnist for SMA News Today three years ago, she advanced up the chain for BioNews. BioNews is a global company dedicated to informing and educating patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions. Originally hired to write about every day life with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Halsey now leads a group of about 20 columnists stationed around the world. Jenn Powell, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for BioNews, says she’s blessed to work with her, “It’s about how generous and kind she is about elevating the patient voice. She’s one of the most giving individuals I’ve ever met, and her writing is astounding.” You can see what Halsey’s colleagues have to say about her by watching the video below.

We asked Halsey if she had an overall message she hoped would come across during the stories we aired and she left us with this. “All of the challenges you face and limitations that are placed on you don’t have to outweigh the good things and the possibilities. The bad still exists, but if you intentionally focus on the blessings in your life, you’ll foster a positive mindset to help you get through the hard stuff. No matter what, there’s always hope to be found.”

It’s easy to see why Halsey Blocher epitomizes what Positively Fort Wayne is all about!