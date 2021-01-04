Fixing cars and people: Love Auto Care is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Elaine McElroy has some older-than-average vehicles. She says she grew up around a garage and can turn a wrench but her secret to keep them running? Love Auto Repair, 1331 E Berry St, in Fort Wayne. “We’ve had probably six different vehicles in here.”

She and her husband own four pickup trucks, each over 20 years old. As she rattles of the work Love Auto has done on each, a person might think she’s a paid endorser. “They would pay me to leave if they had enough money, but they don’t.”

Her enthusiasm is two-fold: 1) the certified master technicians offer quick turnaround and tend to get the job done right the first time. (Sorry, she really does sound like a spokesperson.) And 2) Love Auto makes a difference. “These guys are in business to give you a good deal and help the community.”

“The proceeds go to help young adults that are either aging out of foster care or adoptive care,” explains Service Manager Wallace Butts, Jr.

Fostered youth often have no roots and are forced to fend for themselves with no support system. The church provides sobering statistics for those young adults:

One in five will become homeless within four years

One in four will be incarcerated within two years

71% of the females will become a single parent by 21 years old.

Through its FaMBET (Forever Family A Mission of Business and Entrepreneurial Training) program, Love Church surrounds its clients with emotional, spiritual and career training. “Our focus is to give tools to heal through those traumas. If you don’t have the skills to heal through that, then all of those opportunities just get sabotaged,” Butts explains.

Love Auto Care started as a place to provide those opportunities. Some FaMBET residents work in the shop. As word spread beyond the neighborhood near Indiana Tech, more cars needed fixed and the need for ASE certified technicians became obvious. “The quality of the work goes up,” says technician John Lecorchick.

“I know comebacks take away from the ministry so if I need to do something again, it takes the profit out of that. Getting it right the first time definitely has a little added incentive.”

Love Auto has expanded to offer concierge service to workers at Parkview and Brotherhood Mutual Insurance. Love Auto will pick up, repair, and return an employee’s car while they work.

That concierge service is also available for anyone who works downtown.

Love Auto can be reached at (260) 426-7278.