FCA ‘Night of Hope’ is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Few fundraisers offer free admission – especially when they feature record-setting NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

“Night of Hope” on May 18 offers the chance to see Purdue standout Brees, along with the parents of late Purdue super fan Tyler Trent and the Purdue Glee Club – all for free.

“We had for many years hosted a fundraising event where we would bring in a coach or an athlete,” says Kraig Cabe, vice president at Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We had Clark Kellogg. We had Tony Dungy, but it was a fundraising event, so it was geared towards people that could financially support the ministry of FCA.”

That changed in 2015 as they were planning to bring in former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly. Cabe and his wife were inspired by Kelly’s book, which told Kelly’s struggle of losing a child, fighting cancer, and trying to restore a crumbling marriage.

They knew Kelly’s message should be heard by more than people who could afford tickets.

“Thankfully we had a board at that time who was willing to take a step of faith and say ‘well what would happen if we tried to raise all of the money privately?’ And we just offered a free event for our community. We rented out the Embassy Theatre. That free night ended up being two nights because the response was so great and really we couldn’t go back (to charging admission.)”

Although admission is free, guests must register for tickets in advance.

Learn more at NEIndianaFCA.org

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley will conduct the onstage Q&A that night.