WANE15 employees and viewers pulled together to make Friday’s food drive to benefit the Community Harvest Food Bank a resounding success. 13,488 pounds of food was donated to the cause, shattering the goal of 12,000 pounds. Because of the effort, over 10,000 meals will be served to people in need. A year ago, WANE15 collected 10,000 pounds of food and raised the bar this year because of a greater need.

The event was part of a company effort by Nexstar television stations around the country. In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” with a mission is to give back to the communities where it’s needed most in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets.

For the second year in a row, WANE15 partnered with Community Harvest Food Bank to collect food in the station parking lot. WANE15 employees donated over 1,700 pounds of food in a friendly competition between departments leading up to the event.

This year’s event came on the heels of a devastating storm earlier in the week that knocked out power to thousands of residents during a scorching heat wave. Conditions didn’t dampen enthusiasm and only underscored the need to give back.

Community Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Carmen Cumberland praised WANE15 viewers for stepping up to the challenge. “No one should have to make the choice of whether to eat or do something else, and because of everybody today, we’re going to fill that gap and help a great number of people out. The generosity was overwhelming!”

It’s why WANE15’s viewers and the “Founder’s Day of Caring” are POSITIVELY FORT WAYNE!