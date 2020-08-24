‘Cinematic’ Taste of the Arts is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Matt Kuntz knows why his company is working so hard on Saturday’s Taste of the Arts.

“The arts community is what I do,” says the president of Arcpoint Productions.

“I work with a lot of these artists. Without the artists, there would be no productions to do; without the production company, there would be no nothing for the artist to have as a medium. It’s kind of like a quid pro quo.”

Kuntz has to figure out how to translate three stages of full day performances to the web. A cell phone video on Facebook wouldn’t do the trick – specially when the videos need to look good on every size screen from a phone to a home theater.

“We’re striving for a much higher production value,” says Kuntz. “That way when you’re at home you can really connect with what’s happening on stage and have a nice immersive experience and really connect with that artist much in the same way you would if you were actually at the concert.”

Luke Holliger, Arts United technical director, estimates Arcpoint donated $70,000 of production work.

“You could spend all day on this (website) if you chose to you because of the way we set the stages up,” Holliger explains. “It allows you to stay there as long as you want but then allows you the following day to still experience all those things on your time.”

Along with watching online, you will be able to tip the performers and browse and buy from local artists.

In real life, the Arts United campus on East Main Street will host plein air painters who will explain their craft to socially distanced onlookers. The recently established Artlink Gallery will also be open to look, browse and shop. Restaurants that traditionally put the “taste” in the festival will be linked online.

Expect a wide variety of streaming artists from poets to baton twirlers to dancers to improv comedians.

“I have bagpipes that we’re still recording tomorrow,” says Holliger. “If you want to find it, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be on the festival somewhere.”