The only way to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day is with a delicious chocolate shake. Thankfully, Fort Wayne has several great options to choose from!

According to NationalDayCalender.com, the term milkshake first appeared in print in 1885 as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients. By the early 1900s, people began asking for a scoop of ice cream. The invention of Hamilton Beach’s drink mixer revolutionized the milkshake and by the 1920s & 1930s, the chocolate milkshake became a popular drink at Malt Shops and soda fountains everywhere.

The Summit City is blessed with great options to enjoy this frosty treat. For this week’s Positively Fort Wayne, WANE15’S Emily Dwire and I visited three local hotspots to sample some of the best.

Debbie has been serving chocolate milkshakes at Hall’s Hollywood Drive-in since 1974.

Hall’s Hollywood Drive-in has been serving up chocolate shakes for over 70 years. In a typical week, they serve between 70-80 shakes with about 80% of them chocolate. Generations have come to this 50’s style drive-in at 4416 Lima Road to take a stroll down memory lane and enjoy their delicious chocolate shake.

A Fudgie Brownie Extreme Shake from Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique.

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique at 338 E Dupont Rd serves up premium shakes and extreme shakes with a new extreme shake every week. Manager Emma Houser describes the Extreme Shake as a giant shake with any of the toppings the shop is offering at the moment. The Extreme Shake, as the title describes can be quite elaborate, but Houser says the classic chocolate milkshake is still one of their top sellers. IHeart.com rated Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique’s Brownie Sundae Extreme Shake as the best shake in Indiana earlier this year.

If you’re looking for the classic chocolate milkshake made like they were back in the 1920s and 1930s, Kilwins at 626 S Harrison St downtown is hard to beat. Owner Paul Marinko and his wife Renee opened the new downtown hotspot in September last year, but the Kilwins brand has been making premium shakes since 1947. Paul says there are no shortcuts to making the perfect chocolate milkshake, “they’re all hand-made, each and every one, but the real secret is in the base ice cream, Kilwins proprietary super-premium ice cream.” Be sure to watch the story to see how it’s done.

Paul Marinko prepares a handmade chocolate milkshake at Kilwins in downtown Fort Wayne.

There are countless other great options to enjoy a chocolate milkshake in Fort Wayne, but these options should give you a good starting point.

So, as the days of summer dwindle down to a precious few, we hope you take the time to savor this delicious treat and think of Positively Fort Wayne as you do!