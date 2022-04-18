FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of popular and beloved Carroll High School teachers is retiring at the end of the school year. Cindy Raker and Rick Norton have a combined 76 years at Carroll, and both say they’ll miss their students the most.

CINDY RAKER – AGRI-SCIENCE TEACHER FOR 40 YEARS

Cindy Raker was the first female agriculture teacher in the state of Indiana. She was hired at Carroll High School 40 years ago, and has been the Agri-Science teacher and an FFA (Future Farmers of America) advisor ever since. She helped build what has become a rich agricultural program at the school.

“I have students in my class that really love to come here and it’s not like a required course so they choose this course,” said Raker. “They learn a lot about animals in this one, I teach food science, introduction to agriculture class, I’ve taught just about everything in the program in 40 years.”

Courtesy: NACS

Being an agriculture teacher, Raker stays connected with some of her students all year long. She helps with summer projects, and in the classroom, she’s involved with career development where students learn about different career options. For FFA, she has a constant role at camps, conventions, and competitions, plus state and county fairs.

“It’s a family, and everybody down here, we kind of feel that same way,” she said. “I get invited to graduations, weddings, funerals unfortunately, and things with their families. I don’t know how many times I’ve been invited to dinner at somebody’s house. That just makes you part of the community,” she said.

Every year she pushes her students to grow and excel, putting in hard work every step of the way. Raker says the one-on-one interactions with her students, and especially those in FFA, is something she’ll miss the most.

“The two of us will sit down and help write a speech or work on a demonstration, and that’s where you get your closeness, by working with them,” said Raker. “I’m another responsible adult that they can look up to, and that’s what I like.”

Freshman Alicia DeWitt says Ms. Raker is someone she can turn to for advice, and she credits her ag teacher with pushing her outside her comfort zone.

“We had a public speaking contest, and I don’t do so great with that, but she pushed me into it and I placed first in my competition and now I’m going to State in June. If it wouldn’t have been for her I never would’ve done that, ever,” said DeWitt.

Senior Rhiannon Bear says Ms. Raker is more than a teacher – she’s a mother figure to many students.

“She’s always there for us after school, during school, anytime we need help she’s there. She’s an amazing FFA advisor,” said Bear. “In the classroom she’s amazing, she connects with the students, has them share stories about their own experiences and makes them interact in class so they learn better. She does so much for us.”

Sophomore Caleb White says Ms. Raker is his favorite teacher, and he’s sad to see her retire at the end of the year.

“I’m gonna have to go two years without her, and I was really looking forward to having her more,” he said. “She’s a teacher you can talk to and hang out with, if you wanted to spend time at school, hang out with Ms. Raker and you’ll have fun!”

Raker says she wants her students to know they can do anything they want with dedication and hard work. It’s a lesson she’ll never stop teaching.

Though Raker is saying goodbye to the classroom at the end of the year, she’ll stay involved in FFA and will continue to sell tickets at Carroll sporting events.

Courtesy: NACS

RICK NORTON – ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND BUILDING TRADES TEACHER FOR 36 YEARS

Rick Norton is another Carroll teacher who is retiring at the end of the year. He teaches advanced manufacturing and building trades, and is retiring after 36 years at Carroll.

Hear from him and several of his students next Monday, April 25 in Positively Fort Wayne on First News and First at Five.