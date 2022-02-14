Flower shops across the country are buzzing on this Valentine’s Day. One step inside Armstrong Flowers and you instantly smell the delightful scent of fresh flowers and feel the warmth of a business that has been spreading love for close to eight decades. Armstrong Flowers was founded by Herman and Helen Armstrong in 1943. What started as a single small greenhouse at 726 East Cook Road, has grown to a multi-faceted floral, greenhouse, wedding and event business that is still run by the same family.

All of the Armstrong daughters have worked in the shop over the years. Vicki (Armstrong) Nathalang says with a smile, “Mom started it so long ago, and we’re trying to keep it up and beautiful. Every day somebody calls in and has something on their heart that they want to express, and we can do that!” Carol(Armstrong) Stedge says customer service and a commitment to quality has sustained the business over the years. “We have very fresh flowers. We get them in daily, two to three times a day. We try to run the business like everyone would like to have their own special day.” Carol adds with a big smile and laugh, “I’m the oldest Armstrong at this point!”

The entire team has been in overdrive leading up to Valentine’s Day. Sherry (Armstrong) Miller beams a huge smile as she says, “It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve been in business, it never, ever gets old!” When asked if Valentine’s Day is similar to the Super Bowl for florists, Carol shakes her head and acknowledges, “It’s close to that. A lot of long hours, but we feel very blessed to do it.” Sherry says “It goes on for about six days. You work late into the night, but it’s awesome!” Vicki handles the flower orders. She orders flowers at the beginning of December that come in hundreds of boxes at a time. “I look at them and think, will I ever get through all these?” Somehow, she does every year. Sherry says the grind leading up to Valentine’s Day is grueling, but rewarding. “All the girls are working really hard. We have 12 designers making arrangements and seven drivers making deliveries. It’s a very special time for all of us.” Floral designer Yadsury Phipps says the pace can be stressful, but it comes with the territory. “It’s a really big holiday, and we do our best to go through all the orders and make the customers happy.”

Armstrong Flowers has become a Fort Wayne landmark. The family appreciates the loyal customers who have been counting on them for generations. Sherry sums it up best. “It’s one of the happiest jobs you can have. We are really lucky. Who else could get up every day and look at all these beautiful flowers that God created?”

