Portland to usher in a new police chief in the new year

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the city of Portland and the police department honored several officers including current Portland Police Chief Nathaniel Springer.

Springer was awarded the John Edgar Hoover Memorial Award from the American Police Hall of Fame. He has served as a police officer on the department since 1999 and has severed as chief since 2014. Springer will be retiring from the department Jan. 2.

Portland Mayor John Boggs announced he is appointing assistant chief Josh Stephenson to lead the department in Jan. Stephenson has been on the department back in 2001.

Retirement plaques were also presented to Chief Communications Officer Paula Bonvillian and officer Steve Schlechty, who will both retire in 2021, as well as Chief Bart Darby and Investigator Judson Todd Wickey who both retired in March 2020.

Officers Eric Fields, Jagg Nunez and Brandon McDavid received the Naloxone Certified Saver pin for their work in the line of duty.