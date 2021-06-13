Portions of Franke Park playground burned overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of the main playground at Franke Park was burned to the ground overnight.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to the park around 5 a.m. Sunday morning with reports of a trash can on fire. Once on scene the fire department put out the trash fire and noticed that portions of the playground across the street were burned to the ground.

Portions of the playground were missing and others were burned and laying on the ground. Some of the wood chips on the ground were still smoking.

The fire department tells WANE 15 that the playground was like that when they arrived on scene. Arson detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived on scene to investigate.