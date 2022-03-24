FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport has opened a portion of their $47 million terminal expansion project.

The West Terminal Expansion project will include adding 45,000 square feet of additional space to the terminal building, while renovating 47,000 square feet of existing space at the gate and airline ticket counter areas.

At completion, the FWA terminal will be a total of 159,000 square feet.

The West Terminal expansion will see the addition of two new gates in the airport’s terminal building – for a total of 10, allowing for larger aircraft ad increased utilization.

Other amenities and improvements include a modernized interior appearance, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area, a modernized front façade, brand new children’s play area, a new multi-sensory room, mother’s room, and more.

Another new part of the project is a new Checked Baggage Inspection System. It will bring a modern and efficient baggage screening system that will assist both the airlines that service the airport, and the Transportation Security Administration.

To view videos, photos, a completed view of the project, or to learn more information on the expansion project, you can visit their website.