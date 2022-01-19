Pop into a local shop for National Popcorn Day

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – January 19th is officially National Popcorn Day, and there are plenty of ways around the summit city to enjoy the crunchy snack.

According to the National Day Calendar website, popcorn started becoming popular throughout the United States in the mid 1800s. It wasn’t until Charles Cretors, a candy-store owner, developed a machine for popping corn with steam. That’s when the tasty treat became more abundantly poppable.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that Indiana grew 94,000 acres of popcorn in 2020. Fort Wayne is home to a few specialty popcorn shops, including Poptique. Poptique makes hundreds of gallons of popcorn each month to sell to hungry customers. They have over 20 different flavors to choose from.

“We have all different kinds. Our most popular is Hoosier style. It was known nationally as Chicago style but in Indiana we prefer Hoosier. We have Cheddar, Caramel, Sweet Kettle, Birthday Cake, Tuxedo, Carmel, Fruitopia, Vanilla Sea Salt, Sea Salt, snickerdoodle and many more” Gary Hively, Owner of Poptique

If you would like to take part in National Popcorn Day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a bowl or bag.