Pop Global holds Father’s Day event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pop Global held a Father’s Day event for the community to enjoy.

The event had lots of food, games, and bounce houses were on site for kids to enjoy. The goal was also to normalize more outside interaction and promote fatherhood.

“Fathers, we love our kids so just normalized fathers actually doing stuff with their children instead of giving them our tablets, computer stuff to pawn them off,” said Miquael, a spokesperson for Pop Global. “Let’s get outside and get active.”

One of Pop Global’s misson is to have more community activites on the southside of Fort Wayne.