A House Divided: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Legacy and Replacement

As people across the country remember late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, WANE 15 turned to our ‘A House Divided’ panelists for local perspective.

The Advancing Voices of Women representatives shared their thoughts on Ginsburg’s life and legacy, the woman nominated to replace her and what they hope to see in the presidential debates leading up to the November 3rd election.

Throughout the year, six of the 12 AVOW panelists will rotate sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal is to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints can find common ground.

This week, Republicans Nicole and Diane, Democrats Ann and Harini and Independent Emily met with Alyssa via Zoom to discuss the “Notorious RBG.”

Watch the entire conversation, edited only into the separate questions, in the videos below. The first video at the top of this story is the panelists’ thoughts on Ginsburg’s life and legacy. Not every panelist answered every question. No answers were omitted.

Question: What lessons should be learned from Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what do women today need to do to further her legacy?

Question: What are your impressions of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court?

Question: What do you think about the timing of President Trump’s nomination?

Question: Turning to the presidential debates, what do you hope to see as you watch them?

Question: Are debates and the debate process still effective and useful?