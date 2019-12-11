Gov. Holcomb plans to raise tobacco age in 2020 plan and implement hands-free device law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Improve the lives of Hoosiers, that is Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan for 2020.

Governor Holcomb announced his 2020 Next Level Agenda, that focuses on improving the lives of Indiana residents with better health, improved career opportunities and a better place to live.

“As I travel the state, I hear people concerned about rising health care costs, the increase in youth vaping, and our education system,” stated Governor Holcomb. “My goal is to listen to their concerns and find solutions to build a bolder, brighter future.”

Public health and the drug epidemic

One solution the Governor has for public health is raising the is raising the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

“The folks who are knowingly selling to underage users, we are going to come after you,” said Holcomb. Another public health issue taking the forefront is is providing healthcare price transparency for consumers. The goal is to protect consumers from surprise medical bills, improving mental health services at schools and hospitals.

In the fight against the drug epidemic, Gov. Holcomb wants to add more recovery housing for Indiana residents coping with substance use.

Indiana’s infrastructure

The 2020 agenda also aims to maintain and build the state’s infrastructure. Under this pillar, Gov. Holcomb announced that he plans to target distracted driving. Governor Holcomb plans to enact a hands-free device driving law for the state of Indiana.

Governor Holcomb’s plan is also designed to connect Hoosiers with reliable infrastructure. To do this, Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections program expands broadband service to unnerved areas in Indiana.

Indiana’s workforce

Governor Holcomb has received some backlash regarding the state of education in Indiana. In the 2020 agenda, Gov. Holcomb assures that the teacher compensation is a top priority by supporting the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission. Gov. Holcomb plans to identify unfunded mandates and unnecessary requirements in K-1 education for elimination in 2021.

Cultivate a strong and diverse economy

Governor Holcomb plans to focus on transforming Indiana’s profile. The 2020 agenda plans to brand the Hoosier state with the goals of attracting more jobs and more people. Gov. Holcomb announced that the state will also build a 21st century defense innovation ecosystem to triple federal defense investment in Indiana by 2025

Deliver great government service

2020 next level agenda, Gov. Holcomb will simplify how Hoosiers reach out for health and human services assistance by integrating the 2-1-1 helpline into FSSA call centers.