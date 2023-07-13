Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some residents on Fort Wayne’s northwest side – as well as other nearby areas – were recipients Wednesday of a public safety alert via their cell phones asking them to stay inside their homes.

The alert also asked residents to call 911 if they saw someone wearing a black hoodie, black pants, socks and no shoes in the area and report that person’s location.

The warning, sent out at 10:42 p.m., was connected to a juvenile believed to be suicidal and armed with a gun at the time, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Shortly after the warning was sent out, officers found the juvenile and he surrendered peacefully.

Officers did not find a gun, police said.

Police used the Public Alert Warning System to reach cell phones in the area. Law enforcement has used the system during similar situations, such as the recent shooting at Glenbrook Square Mall, to alert those in a specific area of a dangerous situation or to avoid the area altogether.