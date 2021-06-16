Police still need help figuring out why Franke Park’s playground was burned down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Half of Franke Park’s main playground has been removed after police found it burned to the ground last weekend. Investigators are asking your help with any information from the incident.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Franke Park with reports of a fire burning. Upon arrival the fire department noticed parts of the plastic and metal collapsed and burnt to the ground. Wood chips on the ground were seen smoking. The Fort Wayne Fire Department told WANE 15 that the playground was like that when they arrived on scene.

Many kids and families are confused and disappointed that this would happen.

“It’s gone. The place with the hideout. It’s like really sad, because we don’t get to play on it anymore,” Hudson Malone, park goer says.

Rob Hines with the Parks and Recreation Department provided this statement saying in part, “the vandalism at Franke Park is very disappointing and Fort Wayne Police are working to determine who caused the damage.”

Police are asking if you have any information on this incident to you can call 427-2811 or contact Fort Wayne Crime stoppers at 436-STOP or contact through the P3 app.