AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he shot at another man multiple times in Auburn Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., Auburn police officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone had shot at a vehicle according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

An investigation determined that Joseph Alan Fisher had become enraged about another man being with his ex-girlfriend. Fisher allegedly shot at the man who was sitting inside the vehicle outside a home located on Cleveland Street. Fisher then reportedly chased the man in another vehicle and shot at him multiple times. The intended target was not hit, however the vehicle he was driving was shot several times.

Police arrested Fisher late Wednesday evening and he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

He faces the following charges: