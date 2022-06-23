Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a heavy police presence in downtown Huntington near the fairgrounds.

The investigation is happening in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Huntington police dispatchers would not confirm to WANE 15 the nature of the investigation or if anyone was hurt or if they were looking for any possible suspects.

Fort Wayne police dispatchers said they can’t confirm what happened in Huntington, but they told WANE 15 they are “currently looking for a Silver Chevy Impala related to a homicide in Huntington.” It’s not confirmed that the situation on Whitelock is related to the search for the Impala.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene in Huntington and will update this story as soon as details are confirmed.