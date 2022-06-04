JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department continues its search for a man who authorities say stole a truck in Newton County, Missouri, and led law enforcement Friday on a pursuit through two states.

Around 2:30 p.m., Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen truck and attempted to make a traffic stop.

That’s when the male driver took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started north of Galena, Kansas, crossed the state line into Joplin, and came to an end after law enforcement lost sight of the truck when the driver entered “J&D Offroad Park.”





Officers with the Joplin Police Department search for a man who stole a truck out of Newton County, Missouri and abandoned it in “J&D Offroad Park,” which is located near Zora Street and Lone Elm Avenue.

It wasn’t long before the vehicle became stuck, forcing the suspect to flee on foot, in the area of Zora Street and Lone Elm.

Officers later found the abandoned truck and begin searching the area, both on foot and with an optical drone.

Tonight, Joplin Police officers and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies are still in the process of locating that suspect.

“This is one example of what could have been just a normal traffic stop, but actually is a stolen vehicle with a wanted fugitive for felony person crime. And so again, there’s no such thing as just a routine traffic stop.” – David Groves, Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff

Authorities say the suspect is wanted in Missouri on felony charges of aggravated domestic battery.

Sheriff Groves is asking the public to contact local law enforcement if you see anyone suspicious in the area of the J&D Offroad Park in western Jasper County.

