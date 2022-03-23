Rochester, Ind. (WANE) – The drug dealing tip came about a week ago, and by Monday a team of Indiana State Police troopers were at the front door of a Rochester apartment with a search warrant in hand.

Inside, they found one pound of methamphetamine along with cocaine, heroin, THC vape cartridges, two long guns and over $4,200 in cash. They also found two men who are now in Fulton County Jail on felony drug charges.

Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R. Hernandez, 20, are both charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.

State police were tipped off about possible drug dealing out their apartment in the 200 block of Northgate Circle and, after a short investigation, troopers were able to obtain a search warrant from a Fulton Circuit Court judge, police said.