Police release dash cam footage of triple fatal crash

WARNING: Video contains graphic images.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Evansville have released dramatic dash cam video of a triple fatal crash that happened earlier this week.

On Monday at approximately 2:15 CT, police were called to Highway 41 for a crash. A pickup truck driver sped through an intersection on Highway 41 and hit a minivan.

A woman and her two children in the minivan were pronounced dead on the scene.

Court records show 42-year-old Damon Busby sped through a red light and seemingly didn’t even hit his brakes.

Busby has been charged with reckless homicide.