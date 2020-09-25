Police release dash cam footage of triple fatal crash

News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: Video contains graphic images.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Evansville have released dramatic dash cam video of a triple fatal crash that happened earlier this week.

On Monday at approximately 2:15 CT, police were called to Highway 41 for a crash. A pickup truck driver sped through an intersection on Highway 41 and hit a minivan.

A woman and her two children in the minivan were pronounced dead on the scene.

Court records show 42-year-old Damon Busby sped through a red light and seemingly didn’t even hit his brakes.

Busby has been charged with reckless homicide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss