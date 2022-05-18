FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A WANE 15 crew spotted heavy police and SWAT presence at the 2600 block of West State Boulevard.

According to Fort Wayne police, a search warrant was issued at Grassroots Baby, a permanently closed natural family store right next to Raimondo’s Pizza.

WANE 15 crews observed police using a flash grenade and yelling for people to exit the building with a megaphone.

A WANE 15 crew also observed four people being led out of the building in handcuffs.

FBI has taken the investigation.

This is a developing story.