Shooting at the Economy Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police say the shooting at the Economy Inn on Saturday was accidental.

An officer on the scene told WANE 15 that a man inadvertently shot his hand.

The shooting was called out just before 1 p.m at 3340 West Coliseum Blvd.

Dispatch confirmed that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.