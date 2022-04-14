FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash between a car and an SUV on North Wells Street, just north of the intersection with West State Boulevard. It happened Thursday at 5:42 p.m., according to the police activity log.

A WANE 15 crew saw five squad cars, a fire engine, and an ambulance at the scene, which is on the street in front of the Walgreens on the corner there.

The initial call on the police log said it was a crash with injuries, but police have not released any other information. It’s unclear how the crash happened, and if there are injuries, no conditions were released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.