Police investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Swinney Park Place.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting just west of downtown Fort Wayne, dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers confirmed police were investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Swinney Park Place.

Authorities believe the wounds were self-inflicted; therefore, WANE 15 will not report on the incident further.