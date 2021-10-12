Police find two pounds of meth in driver’s home after southwest Indiana traffic stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Farmersburg, Indiana man is facing multiple felony charges after he was pulled over for speeding Monday evening in Sullivan County.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over Terry Frakes, 70, for speeding. The trooper because suspicious and called for a K-9 who alerted police to possible criminal activity. Illegal contraband was then found during a search of Frakes’ pickup.

Terry Frakes

Frakes then gave consent to have his home searched and officers found two pounds of methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, an average dose of methamphetamine ranges between ¼ gram and 1 gram, Frakes had enough methamphetamine to distribute between 900 to 3,600 doses.