MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A cyber tip led to the arrest of an Ellettsville man who is accused of having child porn, drugs and committing bestiality, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers with the Bloomington district’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating the man after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Few details were released, but troopers arrested 41-year-old Jonathan P. Campbell on felony counts of possession of child pornography where the victim is under the age of 12, possession of child pornography, bestiality, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Police remind anyone who might have information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or visit www.missingkids.com and find a link to make a cyber tip report.

Campbell is being held in Monroe County Jail.