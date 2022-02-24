KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – He refused to acknowledge the lights and sirens behind him, reached speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour and went over multiple sets of stop sticks which flattened three of his tires.

But it was flipping a stolen car upside down in a ditch along U.S. 30 that finally ended a Chicago man’s run from the cops that began in Kosciusko County and ended in Marshall County on Thursday.

Now, 28-year-old Merieal Tolbert is facing felony counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The chase began after Tolbert – driving a gray 2018 Chrysler 300 that was later found to be stolen in Fort Wayne – did not slow down or switch lanes as he passed an Indiana State Trooper in the middle of a traffic stop on the westbound side of U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

That trooper tried to stop him in his unmarked Charger with lights and sirens going, according to state police, but Tolbert began speeding past the 100 mile-per-hour mark to get away. The chase eventually entered Marshall County.

Another trooper used stop sticks to flatten both of the driver side tires. Tolbert kept going, and another set of stop sticks took out the front passenger tire. Driving on three rims, Tolbert hit yet another set of stop sticks near the overpass of Indiana 17.

That still didn’t stop him, according to state police.

Tolbert tried to get around a semi truck near Oak Road in Plymouth, and that’s when he lost control of the vehicle. The Chrysler went into a ditch on the right hand side of the road, hitting two signs along the way before flipping on its roof.

Police were able to get Tolbert safely out of the car. Doctors cleared him of any injury during a short hospital stay and he was then taken to Kosciusko County Jail.