RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Randolph County man has died after stealing a semi-tractor and assaulting a Richmond police officer.

On Tuesday morning, off duty Richmond police officer Austin Adams responded to a theft of a 1985 Peterbilt semi-tractor traveling on US27 near Union Pike.

After the driver of the stolen semi pulled over, Officer Adams attempted to speak with the driver, who then assaulted Officer Adams and fled the scene.

Later identified as 40-year-old Troy M. Lewis of Randolph County, Lewis was pursued by officers from Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Fountain City Police Department who attempted to get Lewis to pull over.

Lewis pulled over on Base Road south of County Road 850 South but refused to exit the semi. Officers then heard a gunshot come from inside the vehicle.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officer Adams is being treated for serious injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio.