Police catch fleeing motorist after he gets stuck in unplowed intersection

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a pursuit in Terre Haute on Thursday where speeds reached 90 mph. The chase ended when the suspect’s car got stuck in the snow at an unplowed intersection.

According to Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 10:30 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a car for an equipment violation on U.S. 41. Instead of pulling over, the driver drove off, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

The chase went through several city streets before the car got stuck in the snow at the unplowed intersection.

Once stopped, police identified the driver as Quinn Martin II, 24, of Terre Haute. Upon identifying Martin, it was discovered that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Vigo County. During an inventory of Martin’s vehicle, it was discovered that he was also in possession of marijuana. Further investigation by Trooper Fyfe also revealed that Martin was impaired, but he refused to submit to a certified chemical test. Martin was arrested and is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail.