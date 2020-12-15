Police believe alcohol a factor in Dekalb County crash that injured 2

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt Tuesday night after the SUV they were in crashed into a tree according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation determined alcohol may have been a factor.

Nanatte Jennings, 61, of Auburn was driving in the 7200 block of S.R. 8 when she lost control on a curvy stretch and hit a tree. Jennings and her passenger, Oren Dallas Jr., 75, of Butler were injured.

The two managed to get out of the SUV and they received help from a nearby resident until authorities arrived on the scene. The current condition of both is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation. No other details were released.