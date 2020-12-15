Police believe alcohol a factor in Dekalb County crash that injured 2

News

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt Tuesday night after the SUV they were in crashed into a tree according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation determined alcohol may have been a factor.

Nanatte Jennings, 61, of Auburn was driving in the 7200 block of S.R. 8 when she lost control on a curvy stretch and hit a tree. Jennings and her passenger, Oren Dallas Jr., 75, of Butler were injured.

The two managed to get out of the SUV and they received help from a nearby resident until authorities arrived on the scene. The current condition of both is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation. No other details were released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss