FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police made an arrest in a 2016 cold case homicide this past Sunday.

Officers took 24-year-old Michael Anthony Harding II after conducting a high-risk felony traffic stop at Lima Road and West Coliseum Boulevard, according to a media release.

Michael Anthony Harding II

Harding is preliminarily charged with felony murder, aggravated battery, attempted robbery and intimidation with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 17-year-old Dontay White.

Shot and killed seven years ago, Fort Wayne police arrested a suspect Sunday in the homicide of Dontay White.

White was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car in the 9100 block of Brickshire Parkway on May 18, 2016.

White’s family told WANE that they are pleased that the arrest was made.

Harding is expected to be in court Monday. He is being held at Allen County Jail without bond.

This story will be updated.