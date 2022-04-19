INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Capitol Police have determined that four teenagers, three girls and one boy, broke into the Indiana Statehouse on March 27 and committed over $17,000 worth of damage.

The capitol police’s concluded investigation revealed that the teenagers were first noticed by an officer at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, when he heard voices coming from the Rotunda. The officer then heard the intruders run out the west door.

After giving chase, the officer found and detained the four teenagers on Indiana Avenue, just south of Michigan Street. Police identified the juveniles as a 12-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old male. All four of the juveniles are from Indianapolis.

According to the capitol police’s findings, the juveniles entered the statehouse through the west door on the second level at approximately 1:54 p.m. They had damaged the door to a point where they were able to open it and enter the building, police said, which had been closed to the public at the time.

Once inside, the teens vandalized the Indiana House of Representatives Chambers on the third floor with graffiti and damaged several electronic items and personal property of other persons. Police said the teens threw a wooden bench from the third floor down to the second level where it shattered. The teens also vandalized the statehouse tour desk, damaged a sculpture and tampered with an art display on the second floor.

The teens were also said to have damaged miniature national flags and state flags which were on display on the desktops of the Indiana State Representatives’ assigned desk space inside the House Chambers.

Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber



Photo of a damaged monitor inside the House chamber

In total, police estimate the damage was in excess of $17,000.

Police have requested all four teenagers be charged with the following charges: institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and resisting arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutor Juvenile Division will review the recommended charges and determine if charges are filed.