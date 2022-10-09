FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of S Lafayette St & E Paulding Rd.

The crash involved a van and an SUV. The accident reportedly happened at 10:43PM on October 8th, 2022.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a SUV was traveling Northbound on S Lafayette St., the wrong way when the female, adult driver crashed head-on into a van occupied by two adult, females.

The crash pinned the driver of the SUV and passenger of the van.

Fort Wayne Police and Fire arrived on scene, located the vehicles and began rendering aid to the three females. Fort Wayne Police and Fire arrived on scene, located the vehicles and began rendering aid to the three females.

The driver of the van sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV also sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.