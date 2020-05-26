Poco pool set to open, membership doubled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The threat of the novel coronavirus led city leaders to shut down public pools this summer, But there are some private pools that do plan to open.

The Pocahontas Swim Club is one of them.

Tuesday afternoon pool workers were busy preparing for the season opening which is scheduled for Saturday May 30. The pool will operate at 50 percent capacity for the next month. On July 4, pools may operate at full capacity, said Poco Swim Club Board Member Carmen McGee.

According to Mcgee, membership at Poco pool has doubled in comparison to the same time last year. She believes that is largely because public pools and even some private pools have chosen to remain closed for the season.

Visitors will have to swim at their own risk and do their best to manage social distancing, McGee said. There have been social distancing markers placed near the diving board and the concession stand to help with lines.

Additionally, cleaning stations will be set up throughout the pool area, someone will be on duty at all times cleaning high traffic areas, and chemicals used in the pool are believed to “inactivate” the virus in the water.

“People are still at risk just like if they went to Lowe’s or Kroger,” said McGee. “There’s a risk anywhere that you’re going out in public but the CDC says that chlorine kills coronavirus. And also you’re better off in fresh air than you are inside.”

Life guards will not wear face coverings but other workers will.

No hot food will be served and visitors should avoid bring pool toys.

“We are not allowed to use the volleyball,” said McGee. “Same with the basketball in the water. No inflatable devices, no rafts or inter-tubes until full opening which is the Fourth of July.”

For more information on registration for Poco Swim Club, click here.

Fort Wayne city pools will not be opening this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to a news release issued Thursday by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. However spraygrounds will open on May 24.