HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man retracted a not guilty plea and accepted plea of guilty as charged stemming from allegedly raping and assaulting a runaway juvenile multiple times last winter.

Daniel Keith Walls was supposed to have a jury trial earlier this morning, but Eyewitness News was told prior to the trial, commencing parties informed the Court they have reached an agreement and Walls agreed to plead guilty to the following charges:

Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony

Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, Level 6 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer, Class A Misdemeanor

The victim told detectives at the time Walls would not let her leave the home and in addition to the assaults, Walls allegedly threatened the victim with a shotgun at least once.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 6 at 1:30 p.m.