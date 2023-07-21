FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man accepted a plea deal Thursday that would give him a 25-year prison sentence connected to an ambush and shooting that left another man in critical condition this past October.

Riley T. Irving pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery as part of a deal he made with Allen County prosecutors, who in exchange will drop a count of criminal confinement levied against Irving.

Some of the public details revolving around Irving and a teenager also charged in the shooting remain murky.

Two people from Indianapolis, identified in Allen Superior Court documents as “Victim 1” and “Victim 2,” came to Fort Wayne to meet someone in the city, according to court documents. Who they were trying to meet and why, has not been released.

The two eventually ended up at a local apartment complex.

Riley T. Irving

Shortly thereafter, two males approached the vehicle and ordered Victim 2 out. They led him to a nearby first-floor apartment where Victim 2 saw Victim 1 on his knees. Inside the apartment were five other males, all with guns, according to court documents.

At some point, someone pistol-whipped Victim 1, court documents said. Victim 2 was then ordered to lay face down on the ground, he told investigators. The others in the apartment then began to go through the two victims’ pockets, court documents said.

The pair from Indianapolis were told if they moved, they would be killed, Victim 2 told investigators in court documents.

Victim 1 and Victim 2 were then ordered to leave the apartment at gunpoint and put into the backseat of a Toyota Camry, according to court documents. The driver of the car, later identified as Irving, had the letter “G” tattooed on his hand, Victim 2 later told investigators.

The person in the passenger seat, 16-year-old Naing Ngwe, was described by Victim 2 in court documents as Asian with curly hair and very young. Another male, described as a skinny male with glasses sitting in the backseat, has not yet been publicly identified.

Victim 2 told investigators Irving had a Glock handgun and that Ngwe was armed with a rifle-style firearm with a drum magazine, court document said. The other skinny male was also armed with a gun, court documents said.

Irving is accused of driving the car first to a local gas station, where he and those with him met up with another person and gave over one of the victim’s wallets. He’s then accused of driving to an ATM to get money from one of the victim’s debit card.

One of the victims was told to send money to a cash app, and then those in the car became angry and drove the two from Indianapolis to the area of Fayette Drive, Victim 2 told investigators in court documents.

Victim 2 told investigators Victim 1 began nudging his knee, meaning it was time to run, according to court documents.

That’s when Victim 1 began strangling Irving, court documents said, giving Victim 2 a chance to open the door, fall out of the car and sprint to some woods.

He later told investigators he heard gunshots behind him and heard Victim 1 screaming, according to court documents.

The two eventually met up and Victim 2 saw Victim 1 was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Victim 1 told Victim 2 he was not going to make it and take care of his daughter,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Naing Ngwe

The man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives began combing through surveillance videos, finding the moment Irving drove the car to meet with someone at a local gas station and capturing Irving’s tattooed hand while he tried to get one of the victims to use a debit card at an ATM, court documents said.

They also identified Irving as the likely driver of the car through its license plate, according to court documents.

Eventually, Irving told investigators in court documents he did force one of the men to withdraw money from an ATM and that he fired at least two shots at one of the men who he claims reached for his handgun stuffed between the seat and the console next to him.

He also told investigators Ngwe fired at least two shots at the men, as well.

Irving then admitted that he ditched the car in an alley after the shooting, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged both Irving and Ngwe with attempted murder, robbery and criminal confinement counts in the shooting, and Ngwe is facing a trial as an adult in September.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors recommend Irving be sentenced to 30 years each on the attempted murder and one of the robbery charges – with five years suspended on both of those sentences – and 16 years on the other robbery charge.

Those sentences, though, are to be served at the same time.

An Allen Superior Court judge will decide whether to accept or reject the plea deal at Irving’s sentencing hearing.