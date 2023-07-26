FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man charged in a burglary where he and others bound another man to a chair with duct tape before firing guns at him will serve no more than 15 years in prison.

That’s according to a plea deal Cortes A. Morris made with prosecutors during a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday, where he admitted guilt to a Level 2 felony count of robbery in connection with the shooting, which left the victim so severely injured he may have trouble walking for the rest of his life.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a Level 1 felony count of burglary and a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery levied against Morris.

The shooting happened last August when three masked men entered an apartment on Reed Road while a woman waited in a car outside, according to Allen Superior Court documents. One of the masked men carried an Ak-47 while the other wielded a handgun, court documents said.

Cortes Morris

Once inside the apartment, the masked men bound a man living there to a chair with duct tape and began looking for items to steal.

According to investigators, the men were later identified as Morris, 21-year-old Jordan Herrera and 22-year-old Brieon Gray.

Their motivation for the burglary seemed to stem from 22-year-old Autumn Hayden, the woman waiting for them outside in the car, who had previously been kicked out of the apartment.

When the man they bound to the chair began to fight back, Gray and Morris – the two carrying guns – shot him each one time, according to court documents.

The man suffered one gunshot wound to his leg and another gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to court documents, the man still had trouble walking and controlling his ankle due to one of the bullets severing a nerve in his upper leg many months after the shooting.

After firing their guns, the group walked out with an XBox gaming system and nothing else.

Investigators spent months trying to piece together the shooting, which led them to Hayden.

Hayden sent social media messages to her ex-boyfriend letting him know her roommates kicked her out and that she sought revenge.

“You friends kicked me out yesterday over cats. That’s cool tho ccuss be gone get what he deserves (sic),” one message said, according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, Hayden said she drove Herrera and the other two men to the apartment while she waited in the car. She admitted in court documents to giving them a key to the apartment she still had despite being kicked out.

Autumn Hayden Brieon Gray Jordan Herrera

In video surveillance outside the apartment, investigators watched Hayden’s car pull up to the apartment complex and three men get out. They went inside the apartment and later came out carrying an XBox gaming system, according to court documents.

The XBox was later sold to a used gaming store by someone not connected to the robbery, court documents said.

All involved were rounded up this past December and charged with burglary causing serious bodily injury, robbery causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery.

With Morris’s guilty plea, all four have now pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting. Hayden’s deal also caps her sentence at 15 years.

Gray’s plea deal was the most severe, calling for him to serve 20 years behind bars.

All four are scheduled to be sentenced at various times this upcoming August, roughly a year after the burglary.